PRELEASING! Very well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in! Home boast a split over sized bedrooms floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel, cook top, over and built in microwave. Built in shelving in front Living Room- Formal Dining. Large master features sitting area, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large back yard! NO CATS! Convenient location mins to Hwy 121 and Stonebriar mall