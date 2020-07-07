5388 highflyer hills Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit gym pool bbq/grill media room volleyball court

Available from 08-31-19!!Stunning 5B 5B home with high ceilings and curved staircase. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Convenient home office with double doors. Stylish 42 inch raised panel painted kitchen cabinets. Beautiful stone fireplace with cedar mantel in great room. Private owner’s suite with spacious luxury bath. Has upstairs game and media room with bar area and wine rack. Home also has front porch, a balcony and nice backyard.HOA amenities include 18+ miles of paved and view-soaked hike and bike trails, a junior Olympic lap pool as well as a children’s beach-entry pool and a fitness center. sand volleyball court, grills, patio swings and a fire pit.