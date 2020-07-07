All apartments in Frisco
5369 Park Ridge Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:03 AM

5369 Park Ridge Drive

Location

5369 Park Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Fabulous Highland home backs to a green belt and boasts great views. Great open floor pan features study w French Doors. Kitchen with granite, 42 cabinets, stainless appliances, & opens to living breakfast area with great views of the greenbelt. Pvt Master is tucked away at the back of the home features bath with jetted tub & oversized shower. Family room boasts plantation shutters, fireplace with gas logs & mounted euro style entertainment center. Good size sec bedrooms & a game room up. Large backyard with covered patio & dry bar is perfect to enjoy outdoors. Great location close to FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have any available units?
5369 Park Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5369 Park Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Park Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Park Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Park Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5369 Park Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5369 Park Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5369 Park Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5369 Park Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5369 Park Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Park Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5369 Park Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

