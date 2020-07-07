5369 Park Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Fabulous Highland home backs to a green belt and boasts great views. Great open floor pan features study w French Doors. Kitchen with granite, 42 cabinets, stainless appliances, & opens to living breakfast area with great views of the greenbelt. Pvt Master is tucked away at the back of the home features bath with jetted tub & oversized shower. Family room boasts plantation shutters, fireplace with gas logs & mounted euro style entertainment center. Good size sec bedrooms & a game room up. Large backyard with covered patio & dry bar is perfect to enjoy outdoors. Great location close to FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.