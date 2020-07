Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious and well naturally lit one story home in popular Plantation Resort Golf Course view lot house. 4 bedrooms with the master overlooking the golf course. Beautiful touches throughout the house with granite counter-tops, fireplace, sky lights, covered patio and lush garden overlooking golf course, and more. Minutes away and in walking distance of Curtsinger Elementary school, and nearby shopping and dining areas.