5150 Spanish Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Magnificent find in the exclusive Starwood community of Frisco. Vaulted ceilings throughout this stunning home. Enjoy hand scraped wood floors, travertine, marble & stone throughout. You'll find this home boasts a dedicated study, media room, & craft room. The master suite is your very own private retreat with its own fireplace & private access to the pool area & cabana. The master bathroom features double vanities with gorgeous built ins, two bedroom sized closets, a jetted tub & walk in shower. Beautiful chandeliers adorn the living areas. Off the main family room you'll find a bar with access to the backyard & pool. Attached guest quarters with separate access. Definitely a must see!