Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

5150 Spanish Oaks

5150 Spanish Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5150 Spanish Oaks Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Magnificent find in the exclusive Starwood community of Frisco. Vaulted ceilings throughout this stunning home. Enjoy hand scraped wood floors, travertine, marble & stone throughout. You'll find this home boasts a dedicated study, media room, & craft room. The master suite is your very own private retreat with its own fireplace & private access to the pool area & cabana. The master bathroom features double vanities with gorgeous built ins, two bedroom sized closets, a jetted tub & walk in shower. Beautiful chandeliers adorn the living areas. Off the main family room you'll find a bar with access to the backyard & pool. Attached guest quarters with separate access. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 Spanish Oaks have any available units?
5150 Spanish Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 Spanish Oaks have?
Some of 5150 Spanish Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 Spanish Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
5150 Spanish Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 Spanish Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 5150 Spanish Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5150 Spanish Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 5150 Spanish Oaks offers parking.
Does 5150 Spanish Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 Spanish Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 Spanish Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 5150 Spanish Oaks has a pool.
Does 5150 Spanish Oaks have accessible units?
No, 5150 Spanish Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 Spanish Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5150 Spanish Oaks has units with dishwashers.

