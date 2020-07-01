5004 Springflower Drive

Amenities
RECENTLY UPDATED PAINT, LIGHTS, TILE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, UTILITY, LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BACKSPLASH AND MUCH MORE; cozy & well-maintained 4BRs or 3+ study bedroom home in a highly sought after location in Frisco! Kitchen opens to a large family room w natural lights and a designed fireplace. Master bedroom opens up to a backyard. The spacious master bathroom has separate vanity sinks with large walk-in closet. The huge kitchen is open to the breakfast area. Split Master offers peace & quiet; soaking tub, frameless shower & amazing WIC in private bath. Easy access to SH-121 & Tollway.