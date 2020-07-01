All apartments in Frisco
5004 Springflower Drive

5004 Springflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Springflower Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RECENTLY UPDATED PAINT, LIGHTS, TILE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, UTILITY, LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BACKSPLASH AND MUCH MORE; cozy & well-maintained 4BRs or 3+ study bedroom home in a highly sought after location in Frisco! Kitchen opens to a large family room w natural lights and a designed fireplace. Master bedroom opens up to a backyard. The spacious master bathroom has separate vanity sinks with large walk-in closet. The huge kitchen is open to the breakfast area. Split Master offers peace & quiet; soaking tub, frameless shower & amazing WIC in private bath. Easy access to SH-121 & Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Springflower Drive have any available units?
5004 Springflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Springflower Drive have?
Some of 5004 Springflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Springflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Springflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Springflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Springflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5004 Springflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Springflower Drive offers parking.
Does 5004 Springflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Springflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Springflower Drive have a pool?
No, 5004 Springflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Springflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 5004 Springflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Springflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Springflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

