5004 Springflower Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RECENTLY UPDATED PAINT, LIGHTS, TILE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, UTILITY, LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BACKSPLASH AND MUCH MORE; cozy & well-maintained 4BRs or 3+ study bedroom home in a highly sought after location in Frisco! Kitchen opens to a large family room w natural lights and a designed fireplace. Master bedroom opens up to a backyard. The spacious master bathroom has separate vanity sinks with large walk-in closet. The huge kitchen is open to the breakfast area. Split Master offers peace & quiet; soaking tub, frameless shower & amazing WIC in private bath. Easy access to SH-121 & Tollway.