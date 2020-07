Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new home. Owner is traveling a lot since move in this home. No one really living in and it is brand new. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a study can be the 4th bedroom if needed. Close to school and the lake. Come to see this beautiful home and you will like it.