All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4398 Verde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4398 Verde Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:39 PM

4398 Verde Lane

4398 Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4398 Verde Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Mediterranean Beauty well appointed for you with ceiling to floor windows in living light and bright. Living has fireplace for cold nights. You have 2 dining areas, kitchen opens to living for relaxed entertaining, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and island for the chef in you. Stunning wrought iron staircase brings an old world majesty to this home. Master down with wood floors and an over-sized master closet with built-ins perfect for an executive wardrobe. Upstairs sports 3 beds with jack and jill bath for 3rd and 4th and 2nd has its own full bath. Tenant or Tenants agent to verify schools and measurements. Professionally Painted 7-19 thru 7-24.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4398 Verde Lane have any available units?
4398 Verde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4398 Verde Lane have?
Some of 4398 Verde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4398 Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4398 Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4398 Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4398 Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4398 Verde Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4398 Verde Lane offers parking.
Does 4398 Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4398 Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4398 Verde Lane have a pool?
No, 4398 Verde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4398 Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 4398 Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4398 Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4398 Verde Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District