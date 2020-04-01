4398 Verde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Mediterranean Beauty well appointed for you with ceiling to floor windows in living light and bright. Living has fireplace for cold nights. You have 2 dining areas, kitchen opens to living for relaxed entertaining, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and island for the chef in you. Stunning wrought iron staircase brings an old world majesty to this home. Master down with wood floors and an over-sized master closet with built-ins perfect for an executive wardrobe. Upstairs sports 3 beds with jack and jill bath for 3rd and 4th and 2nd has its own full bath. Tenant or Tenants agent to verify schools and measurements. Professionally Painted 7-19 thru 7-24.