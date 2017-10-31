All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:08 AM

4217 E Crescent Way

4217 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

4217 East Crescent Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Resort-Style Living in a gated, guarded subdivision with all the amenities including a clubhouse and a 9 hole executive golf course! Office with extensive built ins, beamed ceilings. Tiled entry as well as kitchen & kitchen nook, extensive crown molding, custom paint. Hardwoods in formal dining, living room and staircase. Kitchen has double stainless ovens & appliances, large island and 42 inch oak cabinetry, undermount lighting, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and a walk in pantry. Large utility room. Three car tandem garage. Upstairs you will find a built in homework station. Granite in all bathrooms. Large pool size yard. Furniture, washer, dryer & refrig are negotiable with Lease Agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 E Crescent Way have any available units?
4217 E Crescent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 E Crescent Way have?
Some of 4217 E Crescent Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 E Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
4217 E Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 E Crescent Way pet-friendly?
No, 4217 E Crescent Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4217 E Crescent Way offer parking?
Yes, 4217 E Crescent Way offers parking.
Does 4217 E Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 E Crescent Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 E Crescent Way have a pool?
Yes, 4217 E Crescent Way has a pool.
Does 4217 E Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 4217 E Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 E Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 E Crescent Way has units with dishwashers.

