4217 E Crescent Way

Resort-Style Living in a gated, guarded subdivision with all the amenities including a clubhouse and a 9 hole executive golf course! Office with extensive built ins, beamed ceilings. Tiled entry as well as kitchen & kitchen nook, extensive crown molding, custom paint. Hardwoods in formal dining, living room and staircase. Kitchen has double stainless ovens & appliances, large island and 42 inch oak cabinetry, undermount lighting, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and a walk in pantry. Large utility room. Three car tandem garage. Upstairs you will find a built in homework station. Granite in all bathrooms. Large pool size yard. Furniture, washer, dryer & refrig are negotiable with Lease Agreement.