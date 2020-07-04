4172 Freedom Lane

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in the beautiful Kings Garden area of Frisco. This wonderful one story home is located on a corner lot with no carpet anywhere! You will love the bright and open layout with the large kitchen area that opens up to the spacious dining and living area with a gas log fireplace. New ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate wood everywhere else. Newer microwave, range, and dishwasher. A terrific Community Pool and Park is just a short walk from the home. Very conveniently located to all that Frisco has to offer, as well as to major work areas in Plano and other nearby areas. HOA dues are paid by the landlord.