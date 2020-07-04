All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:43 AM

4172 Freedom Lane

4172 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4172 Freedom Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new home in the beautiful Kings Garden area of Frisco. This wonderful one story home is located on a corner lot with no carpet anywhere! You will love the bright and open layout with the large kitchen area that opens up to the spacious dining and living area with a gas log fireplace. New ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate wood everywhere else. Newer microwave, range, and dishwasher. A terrific Community Pool and Park is just a short walk from the home. Very conveniently located to all that Frisco has to offer, as well as to major work areas in Plano and other nearby areas. HOA dues are paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

