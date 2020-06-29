4110 Shavano Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. Located off Preston and Lebanon, this beautiful town home is nestled in the heart of Frisco, located a few minutes from Hwy 121 & Dallas North Tollway, offering convenience to shopping, entertainment as well as historic downtown Frisco. This 3br 3&1/2 bath brick town home features hardwood/ceramic & carpeted floors throughout. Upon entry on the first floor, you will love this open, high ceiling floor plan with beautiful views. The kitchen features a center island with granite counter tops & tall kitchen cabinets. The second and third floors features walk in closets, dual vanities & large showers, as well as a large covered deck/patio. The Star Dallas Cowboys practice facility can be seen from the front window! Deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com.