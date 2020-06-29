All apartments in Frisco
4110 Shavano Drive

4110 Shavano Dr · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4110 Shavano Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. Located off Preston and Lebanon, this beautiful town home is nestled in the heart of Frisco, located a few minutes from Hwy 121 & Dallas North Tollway, offering convenience to shopping, entertainment as well as historic downtown Frisco. This 3br 3&1/2 bath brick town home features hardwood/ceramic & carpeted floors throughout. Upon entry on the first floor, you will love this open, high ceiling floor plan with beautiful views. The kitchen features a center island with granite counter tops & tall kitchen cabinets. The second and third floors features walk in closets, dual vanities & large showers, as well as a large covered deck/patio. The Star Dallas Cowboys practice facility can be seen from the front window! Deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. To schedule showing, log onto www.showmojo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Shavano Drive have any available units?
4110 Shavano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Shavano Drive have?
Some of 4110 Shavano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Shavano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Shavano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Shavano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4110 Shavano Drive offer parking?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4110 Shavano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Shavano Drive have a pool?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Shavano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Shavano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Shavano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

