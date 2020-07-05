4032 PALACE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fabulous Home situated in sought-after Kings Garden! This welcoming, friendly neighborhood with great walkability is just what you've been looking for! Features a wonderful, open floor plan with three living areas, one near the split bedrooms which are perfect for privacy. You'll love the rich hardwood floors installed in living areas and hall way. SS Whirlpool Washer, dryer and refrigerator are also included. Easy access to Legacy West, North Dallas Tollway, The Star, Toyota, Stonebriar Mall. Conveniently located near parks, shopping, entertainment, The Trails of Frisco Golf Club, plus minutes from Frisco Family YMCA and The Warren Sports Complex.