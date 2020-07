Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground garage tennis court

Located in highly desirable gated resort style community of Heritage Lakes. The subdivision features a guarded entry, 9 hole par 3 golf course, lakes, lazy river water park, playgrounds, club house, fitness center & tennis membership.4 bedroom,3 living, 1 study (extra computer room in study,can be another bedroom), 3.5 bath, media & gameroom upstairs. Master is down with the 2nd fire place.Hand scraped wood floors. Just freshly painted through the house with neutral colors