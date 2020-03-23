3601 Navarro Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Amazing property! 2 master suites, 2 offices, 3 car garage with extra storage, pool, sun room! This house features 4 bedrooms 3.1 bathrooms in great location with highly rates Frisco ISD schools. Totally separate mother in law suite with fireplace, walk in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower and entrance to the back yard. Enjoy wood floors, high ceilings, 2 story entry, moldings & millwork throughout. Dream kitchen with granite, gas cook top and high rated appliances. Generous size master retreat, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Second floor game-room. Spacious secondary bedrooms & bath. Lot's of storage space, huge driveway. Owner is paying for the pool maintenance NO DOGS!