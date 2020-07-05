3590 Hickory Grove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking media room pet friendly tennis court

Impressive Custom 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in West Frisco - Grand "Darling" Custom Home in West Frisco off Panther Creek in Newman Village (gated). Home boasts a gourmet kitchen with gas stove, double ovens, large island, with plenty of granite counter space and cabinets. Downstairs huge master and second bedroom, large dining room and study. Plenty of hand-scraped wood flooring and plantation shutters. Two bedrooms upstairs with a large game room and media room. The oversized back patio has plenty of room, with built-in grill and Green Egg. Community pool and tennis courts included. Top-rated Frisco ISD.

Rare find rental!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4937980)