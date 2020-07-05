All apartments in Frisco
3590 Hickory Grove Ln
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:32 AM

3590 Hickory Grove Ln

3590 Hickory Grove Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3590 Hickory Grove Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Impressive Custom 4 bedroom 3.5 bath in West Frisco - Grand "Darling" Custom Home in West Frisco off Panther Creek in Newman Village (gated). Home boasts a gourmet kitchen with gas stove, double ovens, large island, with plenty of granite counter space and cabinets. Downstairs huge master and second bedroom, large dining room and study. Plenty of hand-scraped wood flooring and plantation shutters. Two bedrooms upstairs with a large game room and media room. The oversized back patio has plenty of room, with built-in grill and Green Egg. Community pool and tennis courts included. Top-rated Frisco ISD.
Rare find rental!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have any available units?
3590 Hickory Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have?
Some of 3590 Hickory Grove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3590 Hickory Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3590 Hickory Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3590 Hickory Grove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln offers parking.
Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln has a pool.
Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3590 Hickory Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3590 Hickory Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

