3530 Munstead Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite media room

Located walking distance to Pink Elem, Griffin Middle and the wonderful Cottonwood green belt trail this home offers it all! Value priced with 5 bed and 4.5 baths, 3 car garage, home office and pool. The location trumps all others. The detailed woodwork through highlights details of custom built. The guest suite down is so private, you won't know anyone else is there. The laundry room will wow. Tons of cabinets are offered in the breakfast nook, kitchen and butler pantry. A stones throw from all the shopping at Eldorado and DNT with easy hwy access. Upstairs the game room and media room will entertain all! The secondary bedrooms are huge! The executive study is amazing for WFH lifestyle. This won't last.