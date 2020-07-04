All apartments in Frisco
3530 Munstead Trail

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3530 Munstead Trail, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Located walking distance to Pink Elem, Griffin Middle and the wonderful Cottonwood green belt trail this home offers it all! Value priced with 5 bed and 4.5 baths, 3 car garage, home office and pool. The location trumps all others. The detailed woodwork through highlights details of custom built. The guest suite down is so private, you won't know anyone else is there. The laundry room will wow. Tons of cabinets are offered in the breakfast nook, kitchen and butler pantry. A stones throw from all the shopping at Eldorado and DNT with easy hwy access. Upstairs the game room and media room will entertain all! The secondary bedrooms are huge! The executive study is amazing for WFH lifestyle. This won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Munstead Trail have any available units?
3530 Munstead Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Munstead Trail have?
Some of 3530 Munstead Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Munstead Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Munstead Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Munstead Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Munstead Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3530 Munstead Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Munstead Trail offers parking.
Does 3530 Munstead Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Munstead Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Munstead Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3530 Munstead Trail has a pool.
Does 3530 Munstead Trail have accessible units?
No, 3530 Munstead Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Munstead Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Munstead Trail has units with dishwashers.

