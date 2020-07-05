All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3268 Barkwood Lane

3268 Barkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3268 Barkwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Impressive 5 bed, 4 bath, 3851 sq. ft., 2 story Heather Ridge home in Frisco, TX! Open floor plan with extensive hardwoods, crown molding, and vaulted ceilings. The light-filled island kitchen features tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. The spacious first level master suite includes dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Versatile upstairs layout with 3 bedrooms, game room, media room, and flex room. Secluded backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your new home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Barkwood Lane have any available units?
3268 Barkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3268 Barkwood Lane have?
Some of 3268 Barkwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3268 Barkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Barkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Barkwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3268 Barkwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3268 Barkwood Lane offer parking?
No, 3268 Barkwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3268 Barkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Barkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Barkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3268 Barkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Barkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3268 Barkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Barkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3268 Barkwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

