Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3232 Woodbine Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:11 AM

3232 Woodbine Trail

3232 Woodbine Trail · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3232 Woodbine Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fabulous Executive Home with stone work and mature trees on lot. Home has the space to accommodate all your lifestyle needs Large Game Room and Media Room for entertaining. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen is set for all the Chefs in the family and boasts Granite and Stainless appliances. Oversized master with bay window. Texas size closet and bath. Wood floors (Note wood now added to the family room also), designer carpet and fresh paint. Property adjacent to Pearson Farms Park and has community pool as well. Highly desirable Frisco ISD. Virtual showings available to late May - then tours possible. NOTE:FLOORPLANS IN PHOTOS and DOCUMENTS - CLICK DOCS UNDER PHOTOS TO PRINT PLANS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Woodbine Trail have any available units?
3232 Woodbine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 Woodbine Trail have?
Some of 3232 Woodbine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Woodbine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Woodbine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Woodbine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Woodbine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3232 Woodbine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Woodbine Trail offers parking.
Does 3232 Woodbine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Woodbine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Woodbine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3232 Woodbine Trail has a pool.
Does 3232 Woodbine Trail have accessible units?
No, 3232 Woodbine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Woodbine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 Woodbine Trail has units with dishwashers.

