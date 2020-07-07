3232 Woodbine Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Fabulous Executive Home with stone work and mature trees on lot. Home has the space to accommodate all your lifestyle needs Large Game Room and Media Room for entertaining. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen is set for all the Chefs in the family and boasts Granite and Stainless appliances. Oversized master with bay window. Texas size closet and bath. Wood floors (Note wood now added to the family room also), designer carpet and fresh paint. Property adjacent to Pearson Farms Park and has community pool as well. Highly desirable Frisco ISD. Virtual showings available to late May - then tours possible. NOTE:FLOORPLANS IN PHOTOS and DOCUMENTS - CLICK DOCS UNDER PHOTOS TO PRINT PLANS.