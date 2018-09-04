3163 Clearfork Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous custom home built by Sotherby with exceptional details and finish out located in The Beautiful Community of Pearson Farms in Frisco ISD. Home has been very lightly lived in and has been immaculately cared for. Open and spacious floorplan with hand scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, & SS appliances. Beautiful Master Bedroom en-suite is conveniently located downstairs. Roomy Game room AND Media room located upstairs. Covered Patio for relaxing outside. Home is located within walking distance to highly rated Vaughn Elementary & Reedy High School.

***Monthly lease amount includes once a month professional cleaning.***