Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3163 Clearfork Trail
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

3163 Clearfork Trail

3163 Clearfork Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3163 Clearfork Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom home built by Sotherby with exceptional details and finish out located in The Beautiful Community of Pearson Farms in Frisco ISD. Home has been very lightly lived in and has been immaculately cared for. Open and spacious floorplan with hand scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, & SS appliances. Beautiful Master Bedroom en-suite is conveniently located downstairs. Roomy Game room AND Media room located upstairs. Covered Patio for relaxing outside. Home is located within walking distance to highly rated Vaughn Elementary & Reedy High School.
***Monthly lease amount includes once a month professional cleaning.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 Clearfork Trail have any available units?
3163 Clearfork Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 Clearfork Trail have?
Some of 3163 Clearfork Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 Clearfork Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3163 Clearfork Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 Clearfork Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3163 Clearfork Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3163 Clearfork Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3163 Clearfork Trail offers parking.
Does 3163 Clearfork Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 Clearfork Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 Clearfork Trail have a pool?
No, 3163 Clearfork Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3163 Clearfork Trail have accessible units?
No, 3163 Clearfork Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 Clearfork Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 Clearfork Trail has units with dishwashers.

