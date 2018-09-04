2501 Del Largo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

2.3 miles from the Dallas North Tollroad is this stunning and MOVE IN READY home zoned Purefoy, Griffin, and WAKELAND! Home has been completely repainted (April 2018) including walls, trim, baseboards, and doors in light neutral colors. Granite was recently installed in the kitchen and all new wood flooring installed downstairs, except in master, which features new carpet (installed April 2018). Home also boasts 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal office, formal dining room, game room, and an upstairs built in desk. Extra features include an 8' board on board fence, electric gate across the driveway, large backyard deck, and wrap around front porch! *Pets on a case by case basis