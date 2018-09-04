All apartments in Frisco
2501 Del Largo Way

Location

2501 Del Largo Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
2.3 miles from the Dallas North Tollroad is this stunning and MOVE IN READY home zoned Purefoy, Griffin, and WAKELAND! Home has been completely repainted (April 2018) including walls, trim, baseboards, and doors in light neutral colors. Granite was recently installed in the kitchen and all new wood flooring installed downstairs, except in master, which features new carpet (installed April 2018). Home also boasts 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal office, formal dining room, game room, and an upstairs built in desk. Extra features include an 8' board on board fence, electric gate across the driveway, large backyard deck, and wrap around front porch! *Pets on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Del Largo Way have any available units?
2501 Del Largo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Del Largo Way have?
Some of 2501 Del Largo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Del Largo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Del Largo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Del Largo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Del Largo Way is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Del Largo Way offer parking?
No, 2501 Del Largo Way does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Del Largo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Del Largo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Del Largo Way have a pool?
No, 2501 Del Largo Way does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Del Largo Way have accessible units?
No, 2501 Del Largo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Del Largo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Del Largo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

