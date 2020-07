Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Premier location, a Beautiful single story in sought after Westfalls Village on secluded cul-de-sac. Home has been updated with granite counters in kitchen and oversized cabinets. Both bathrooms feature granite sinks and updated tile floors. Master bedroom and second living area and dining room feature beautiful crown molding. Walking distance to community pool! Carpet in Living room and master bedroom will be upgraded to brand new laminate wood floor before move in date.