2477 Del Largo Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

2477 Del Largo Way

2477 Del Largo Way · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Del Largo Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Full Bath home in the sought-after Fairways Golf Course Community. Gleaming Handscraped Hardwood Floor in Family Room with gas starter fireplace. Tile in Baths, Hall and Open Kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, 42 in.cabinets & pantry. Newer Interior Paint and Trim. Master has window seat, walk in closet and Master bath has his & her sinks, jetted tub, separate shower. Newer Granite in Kitchen. ALL PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS. PLEASE READ CHECKLIST FOR INSTRUCTIONS OF ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Del Largo Way have any available units?
2477 Del Largo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 Del Largo Way have?
Some of 2477 Del Largo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Del Largo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Del Largo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Del Largo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2477 Del Largo Way is pet friendly.
Does 2477 Del Largo Way offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Del Largo Way offers parking.
Does 2477 Del Largo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 Del Largo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Del Largo Way have a pool?
No, 2477 Del Largo Way does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Del Largo Way have accessible units?
No, 2477 Del Largo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Del Largo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 Del Largo Way has units with dishwashers.

