2477 Del Largo Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 1 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Full Bath home in the sought-after Fairways Golf Course Community. Gleaming Handscraped Hardwood Floor in Family Room with gas starter fireplace. Tile in Baths, Hall and Open Kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, 42 in.cabinets & pantry. Newer Interior Paint and Trim. Master has window seat, walk in closet and Master bath has his & her sinks, jetted tub, separate shower. Newer Granite in Kitchen. ALL PETS ARE A CASE BY CASE BASIS. PLEASE READ CHECKLIST FOR INSTRUCTIONS OF ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS.