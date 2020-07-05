2392 Chenault Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Immaculate home with a great floor plan. Ready to move-in. House boasts soaring ceiling, natural light, large bedrooms and plenty of living space. Gourmet kitchen features gas cook top, Stainless Steel appliances, large granite island and built in learning center. Fabulous family surrounded with windows and a elegant two story stone fireplace. Private master with sitting area. Luxurious master bath with frameless shower with pebble floors. Handsome study. Large game room up. Great backyard with arbor, perfect to enjoy the outdoors.Community boasts pool, hike and bike, park. Fridge to stay with the house.Great location close to Stonebriar Mall, Ford Center, FC Dallas Stadium, highways and restaurants