All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2392 Chenault Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2392 Chenault Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:50 AM

2392 Chenault Drive

2392 Chenault Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2392 Chenault Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Immaculate home with a great floor plan. Ready to move-in. House boasts soaring ceiling, natural light, large bedrooms and plenty of living space. Gourmet kitchen features gas cook top, Stainless Steel appliances, large granite island and built in learning center. Fabulous family surrounded with windows and a elegant two story stone fireplace. Private master with sitting area. Luxurious master bath with frameless shower with pebble floors. Handsome study. Large game room up. Great backyard with arbor, perfect to enjoy the outdoors.Community boasts pool, hike and bike, park. Fridge to stay with the house.Great location close to Stonebriar Mall, Ford Center, FC Dallas Stadium, highways and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Chenault Drive have any available units?
2392 Chenault Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2392 Chenault Drive have?
Some of 2392 Chenault Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Chenault Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Chenault Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Chenault Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2392 Chenault Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2392 Chenault Drive offer parking?
No, 2392 Chenault Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2392 Chenault Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 Chenault Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Chenault Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2392 Chenault Drive has a pool.
Does 2392 Chenault Drive have accessible units?
No, 2392 Chenault Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Chenault Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 Chenault Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District