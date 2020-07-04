2213 Talbot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Executive lease with all the amenities! Beautiful drive up appeal with brick and stone elevation. Soaring 2 story foyer featuring curved staircase with iron railing. Handscraped wood floors in entry, study, formals and family room. Kitchen is a chef's delight with gas range, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master boast 15' vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, his & her vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. Media room comes fully furnished and equipped. Backyard oasis with pool,spa, covered patio and built in grill! Conveniently located and excellent schools!