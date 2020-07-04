All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 Talbot Drive

2213 Talbot Dr
Location

2213 Talbot Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Executive lease with all the amenities! Beautiful drive up appeal with brick and stone elevation. Soaring 2 story foyer featuring curved staircase with iron railing. Handscraped wood floors in entry, study, formals and family room. Kitchen is a chef's delight with gas range, granite counters and stainless appliances. Master boast 15' vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, his & her vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. Media room comes fully furnished and equipped. Backyard oasis with pool,spa, covered patio and built in grill! Conveniently located and excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Talbot Drive have any available units?
2213 Talbot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Talbot Drive have?
Some of 2213 Talbot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Talbot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Talbot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Talbot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Talbot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2213 Talbot Drive offer parking?
No, 2213 Talbot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Talbot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Talbot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Talbot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Talbot Drive has a pool.
Does 2213 Talbot Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Talbot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Talbot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Talbot Drive has units with dishwashers.

