2117 Mason Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

AMAZING Cambridge home in the much desired GATED Creekside at Stonebriar -Perfect LOCATION w Frisco ISD. Back Yard Paradise.HEATED POOL, SPA, pergola w extended stamped concrete Patio & large side wooden deck Summer spot perfect for throwing pool parties! The exquisite kitchen, boasting exotic granite countertops,huge island & SS appliances are sure to make the kitchen a great place to cook & enjoy. Large Master Suite awaits w pool views. Features:plantation shutters & hardwood floors. Spacious family room w double-sided see thru fireplace. 2 yr. old roof. Min from Dallas Cowboys -The Star, Legacy West restaurants & shops, Stonebriar Mall. Easy access: DNT&121.