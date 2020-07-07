All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2117 Mason Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:52 PM

2117 Mason Drive

2117 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2117 Mason Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
AMAZING Cambridge home in the much desired GATED Creekside at Stonebriar -Perfect LOCATION w Frisco ISD. Back Yard Paradise.HEATED POOL, SPA, pergola w extended stamped concrete Patio & large side wooden deck Summer spot perfect for throwing pool parties! The exquisite kitchen, boasting exotic granite countertops,huge island & SS appliances are sure to make the kitchen a great place to cook & enjoy. Large Master Suite awaits w pool views. Features:plantation shutters & hardwood floors. Spacious family room w double-sided see thru fireplace. 2 yr. old roof. Min from Dallas Cowboys -The Star, Legacy West restaurants & shops, Stonebriar Mall. Easy access: DNT&121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Mason Drive have any available units?
2117 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Mason Drive have?
Some of 2117 Mason Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2117 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 2117 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Mason Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Mason Drive has a pool.
Does 2117 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

