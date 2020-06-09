1661 Knoll Wood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Charming and Beautifully maintained one story located on cul-de-sac in sought after Frisco neighborhood, Waterford Falls. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light greets guests. Formal living area and large family room are perfect for entertaining. Open floor plan with spacious eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, split bedrooms, and front bedroom that can be used as an office is the perfect layout for a family! Backyard boasts board on board stained fence, stone landscape edging and plenty space for play. Enjoy community amenities like boarding parks, pool and playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby!