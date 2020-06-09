All apartments in Frisco
1661 Knoll Wood Court

1661 Knoll Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1661 Knoll Wood Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Charming and Beautifully maintained one story located on cul-de-sac in sought after Frisco neighborhood, Waterford Falls. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light greets guests. Formal living area and large family room are perfect for entertaining. Open floor plan with spacious eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, split bedrooms, and front bedroom that can be used as an office is the perfect layout for a family! Backyard boasts board on board stained fence, stone landscape edging and plenty space for play. Enjoy community amenities like boarding parks, pool and playground. Shopping and restaurants nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have any available units?
1661 Knoll Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have?
Some of 1661 Knoll Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Knoll Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Knoll Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Knoll Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Knoll Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Knoll Wood Court offers parking.
Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Knoll Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1661 Knoll Wood Court has a pool.
Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 1661 Knoll Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Knoll Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 Knoll Wood Court has units with dishwashers.

