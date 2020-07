Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Great family home in the highly sought after Hunters Creek. 5 bedrooms, large game room and media room up. Master down and 2nd bedroom down easily converted to study. Open living and kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Shutters through out entire house, custom paint. Refrigerator is provided.