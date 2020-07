Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location of this home in Frisco Heights. Walk in to Dining and Family room with fireplace and wood laminate floors and vaulted ceilings, open to kitchen and breakfast room with lots of natural light. Split bedrooms allows more privacy in your large master suite with walk-in closet. all bedrooms are good size. Nice backyard or enjoy the summer at the Community has pool and playground. Pets are case by case.