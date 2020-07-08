15677 Crown Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

NORTH Facing !! Show like a model home !!! Impeccable 2-story with beautiful brick elevation 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, formal dining room, formal living room, game room, media room and 3-car garage! beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods, decorative lighting fixtures and more! The gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with double ovens, gas cook top. Private master suite features his and hers vanities, garden jetted tub, separate shower, and walking large closet with many shelves. Approx 9 Miles to the new Toyota Headquarters in Plano.

A must see by yourself.