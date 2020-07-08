All apartments in Frisco
15677 Crown Cove Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:34 PM

15677 Crown Cove Lane

15677 Crown Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15677 Crown Cove Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
NORTH Facing !! Show like a model home !!! Impeccable 2-story with beautiful brick elevation 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, formal dining room, formal living room, game room, media room and 3-car garage! beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods, decorative lighting fixtures and more! The gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with double ovens, gas cook top. Private master suite features his and hers vanities, garden jetted tub, separate shower, and walking large closet with many shelves. Approx 9 Miles to the new Toyota Headquarters in Plano.
A must see by yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

