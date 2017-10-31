All apartments in Frisco
15606 Fox Meadow Lane
15606 Fox Meadow Lane

15606 Fox Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15606 Fox Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely two story home with soaring ceilings in entry & living room. 4 bed, 3.1 bath + study, game & media rm. SS, granite, gas cooktop. Private master, separate vanities & shower, garden tub generous walk-in. Gameroom & balcony. Built-in desk stations, 1 up & 1 down. 2 bdrms share Jack & Jill bath, 3rd bdrm up has separate bath. Utility rm offers extra space or storage.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have any available units?
15606 Fox Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have?
Some of 15606 Fox Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 Fox Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15606 Fox Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 Fox Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 Fox Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15606 Fox Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

