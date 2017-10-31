15606 Fox Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely two story home with soaring ceilings in entry & living room. 4 bed, 3.1 bath + study, game & media rm. SS, granite, gas cooktop. Private master, separate vanities & shower, garden tub generous walk-in. Gameroom & balcony. Built-in desk stations, 1 up & 1 down. 2 bdrms share Jack & Jill bath, 3rd bdrm up has separate bath. Utility rm offers extra space or storage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.