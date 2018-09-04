All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 15555 Wrangler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15555 Wrangler Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:21 AM

15555 Wrangler Drive

15555 Wrangler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15555 Wrangler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this nicely updated one story home in Frisco ISD. Home boasts fresh gray interior paint, luxury vinyl planking, updated lighting, and painted brick fireplace with wooden beamed mantle. Kitchen showcases quartz counters, composite granite sink, black appliances, natural stone backsplash, breakfast nook, and gas cook top. Spacious master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. The inviting back yard welcomes you to enjoy lush landscaping and extended patio. Roof replaced in 2018. Residents of Frisco Heights enjoy neighborhood park, playground, pool, and walking trails. Home is convenient to HWY 121, shopping, & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15555 Wrangler Drive have any available units?
15555 Wrangler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15555 Wrangler Drive have?
Some of 15555 Wrangler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15555 Wrangler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15555 Wrangler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15555 Wrangler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15555 Wrangler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15555 Wrangler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15555 Wrangler Drive offers parking.
Does 15555 Wrangler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15555 Wrangler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15555 Wrangler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15555 Wrangler Drive has a pool.
Does 15555 Wrangler Drive have accessible units?
No, 15555 Wrangler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15555 Wrangler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15555 Wrangler Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District