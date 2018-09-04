15555 Wrangler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this nicely updated one story home in Frisco ISD. Home boasts fresh gray interior paint, luxury vinyl planking, updated lighting, and painted brick fireplace with wooden beamed mantle. Kitchen showcases quartz counters, composite granite sink, black appliances, natural stone backsplash, breakfast nook, and gas cook top. Spacious master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. The inviting back yard welcomes you to enjoy lush landscaping and extended patio. Roof replaced in 2018. Residents of Frisco Heights enjoy neighborhood park, playground, pool, and walking trails. Home is convenient to HWY 121, shopping, & dining.