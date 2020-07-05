All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 16 2019

15535 Carnoustie Lane

15535 Carnoustie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15535 Carnoustie Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
new construction
The 2-story Timarron design spans approximately 3548 sqft of living space. This elegant plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining, executive study, game and media rooms, and 2-car garage. Optimum blend of comfort and luxury! Beautiful high ceilings in foyer, hall, and family room. Spacious family room is adorned with a handsome corner fireplace. Guest suite with walk-in closet and full bath is conveniently located on the first floor toward the front of the home, while a luxurious master retreat with room-sized walk-in closet has a window seat overlooking the private backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have any available units?
15535 Carnoustie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have?
Some of 15535 Carnoustie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15535 Carnoustie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15535 Carnoustie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15535 Carnoustie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15535 Carnoustie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15535 Carnoustie Lane offers parking.
Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15535 Carnoustie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have a pool?
No, 15535 Carnoustie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have accessible units?
No, 15535 Carnoustie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15535 Carnoustie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15535 Carnoustie Lane has units with dishwashers.

