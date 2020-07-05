15535 Carnoustie Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room new construction

The 2-story Timarron design spans approximately 3548 sqft of living space. This elegant plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining, executive study, game and media rooms, and 2-car garage. Optimum blend of comfort and luxury! Beautiful high ceilings in foyer, hall, and family room. Spacious family room is adorned with a handsome corner fireplace. Guest suite with walk-in closet and full bath is conveniently located on the first floor toward the front of the home, while a luxurious master retreat with room-sized walk-in closet has a window seat overlooking the private backyard