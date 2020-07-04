15433 Mountain View Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Sought after Hunters Creek Subdivision home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a game & media room, formal dining and living rooms, office and 3 car garage. Walk in beautiful entry and formal living and dinning room Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, open to kitchen w-Island and tons of counter and cabinet space, SS appliances. Large master bedroom that is truly a retreat with walk-in closet, and plenty of room for storage for him & her. Up the airy and sweeping staircase and Enjoy movie nights in the Media Room or make memories while entertaining friends and family in the game room. Great backyard for family or enjoy the Subdivision amenities, pool and jogging trl. Pets are case by case.