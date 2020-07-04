All apartments in Frisco
15433 Mountain View Lane
15433 Mountain View Lane

15433 Mountain View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15433 Mountain View Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Sought after Hunters Creek Subdivision home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a game & media room, formal dining and living rooms, office and 3 car garage. Walk in beautiful entry and formal living and dinning room Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, open to kitchen w-Island and tons of counter and cabinet space, SS appliances. Large master bedroom that is truly a retreat with walk-in closet, and plenty of room for storage for him & her. Up the airy and sweeping staircase and Enjoy movie nights in the Media Room or make memories while entertaining friends and family in the game room. Great backyard for family or enjoy the Subdivision amenities, pool and jogging trl. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 Mountain View Lane have any available units?
15433 Mountain View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15433 Mountain View Lane have?
Some of 15433 Mountain View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 Mountain View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15433 Mountain View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 Mountain View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15433 Mountain View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15433 Mountain View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15433 Mountain View Lane offers parking.
Does 15433 Mountain View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15433 Mountain View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 Mountain View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15433 Mountain View Lane has a pool.
Does 15433 Mountain View Lane have accessible units?
No, 15433 Mountain View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 Mountain View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15433 Mountain View Lane has units with dishwashers.

