Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 AM

15298 Sea Eagle Lane

15298 Sea Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15298 Sea Eagle Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See! Perfect location! Close to highways and shopping, right in the heart of Frisco. One of The BEST Values in the Neighborhood! Open floor plan with 3 living rooms 5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom and 1 powder bath! Nice gourmet kitchen with island and convenient for serving to both dining areas, patio and the large adjacent family room. Family room boasts corner fireplace and wall of windows overlooking serene backyard area. Master down, with a sitting area and gas fireplace! New Carpet throughout! Large corner lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have any available units?
15298 Sea Eagle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have?
Some of 15298 Sea Eagle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15298 Sea Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15298 Sea Eagle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15298 Sea Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane offers parking.
Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have a pool?
No, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have accessible units?
No, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15298 Sea Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15298 Sea Eagle Lane has units with dishwashers.

