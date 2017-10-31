15298 Sea Eagle Lane

Amenities

Must See! Perfect location! Close to highways and shopping, right in the heart of Frisco. One of The BEST Values in the Neighborhood! Open floor plan with 3 living rooms 5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom and 1 powder bath! Nice gourmet kitchen with island and convenient for serving to both dining areas, patio and the large adjacent family room. Family room boasts corner fireplace and wall of windows overlooking serene backyard area. Master down, with a sitting area and gas fireplace! New Carpet throughout! Large corner lot!