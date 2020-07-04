All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15199 Elderflower Lane

15199 Elderflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15199 Elderflower Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
Stunning custom 2-Story shaddock home in sought after Frisco ISD. Magnificent 5 bed 5.1 bath with too many custom finishes to list including an additional $20,000 bonus high heat kitchen that must be seen to appreciate. Spacious foyer with sweeping spiral staircase, soaring ceilings and custom lighting.
Open floor plan boasts cathedral ceiling, arched doorways, custom fireplace, oversized island kitchen with every amenity one would expect in this luxurious home. 1st floor master and guest suite allow for the ultimate privacy. Continue upstairs for 3 additional bedrooms and bath, media and game room.
Nestled in a quiet community with natural walking and biking trails, playground and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15199 Elderflower Lane have any available units?
15199 Elderflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15199 Elderflower Lane have?
Some of 15199 Elderflower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15199 Elderflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15199 Elderflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15199 Elderflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15199 Elderflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15199 Elderflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15199 Elderflower Lane offers parking.
Does 15199 Elderflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15199 Elderflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15199 Elderflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15199 Elderflower Lane has a pool.
Does 15199 Elderflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 15199 Elderflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15199 Elderflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15199 Elderflower Lane has units with dishwashers.

