15199 Elderflower Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking playground pool guest suite

Stunning custom 2-Story shaddock home in sought after Frisco ISD. Magnificent 5 bed 5.1 bath with too many custom finishes to list including an additional $20,000 bonus high heat kitchen that must be seen to appreciate. Spacious foyer with sweeping spiral staircase, soaring ceilings and custom lighting.

Open floor plan boasts cathedral ceiling, arched doorways, custom fireplace, oversized island kitchen with every amenity one would expect in this luxurious home. 1st floor master and guest suite allow for the ultimate privacy. Continue upstairs for 3 additional bedrooms and bath, media and game room.

Nestled in a quiet community with natural walking and biking trails, playground and community pool.