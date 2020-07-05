15136 Regal Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful home in conveniently located in the Stonelake Estates West neighborhood, featuring soaring ceilings, natural light, upgraded LED lighting, upgraded flooring, solar screens, and a beautiful staircase with iron spindles. Formal living and dining, study, granite kitchen with island and gas cooktop, master bedroom with en suite, and half bath are located on the first floor. The upstairs showcases a large loft and media room, four spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The backyard provides ample space for entertaining in the lovely Texas weather. Schedule your viewing today and make this your next home!