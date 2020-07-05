All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

15136 Regal Oak Lane

15136 Regal Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15136 Regal Oak Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful home in conveniently located in the Stonelake Estates West neighborhood, featuring soaring ceilings, natural light, upgraded LED lighting, upgraded flooring, solar screens, and a beautiful staircase with iron spindles. Formal living and dining, study, granite kitchen with island and gas cooktop, master bedroom with en suite, and half bath are located on the first floor. The upstairs showcases a large loft and media room, four spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The backyard provides ample space for entertaining in the lovely Texas weather. Schedule your viewing today and make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have any available units?
15136 Regal Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have?
Some of 15136 Regal Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15136 Regal Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15136 Regal Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15136 Regal Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15136 Regal Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15136 Regal Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15136 Regal Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 15136 Regal Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 15136 Regal Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15136 Regal Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15136 Regal Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

