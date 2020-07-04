All apartments in Frisco
14617 Turnbridge Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

14617 Turnbridge Drive

14617 Turnbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14617 Turnbridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Must check out. Brand new kitchen with granite counter top, stylish single sink and new stove. All bedrooms are repainted with nice light gray color. Nice 3 Car garage home. Elegant entry with soaring staircase, dual stairways with another one in the back. Formal living has dramatic double stacked fireplace mantle. Large gourmet kitchen with island and open to family room. Double convection ovens, breakfast bar and built in computer desk in kitchen. Huge master bedroom with sitting area. A big game room upstairs along with a media room. Very conveniently located off 121. EZ access to shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have any available units?
14617 Turnbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have?
Some of 14617 Turnbridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14617 Turnbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14617 Turnbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14617 Turnbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14617 Turnbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14617 Turnbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14617 Turnbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 14617 Turnbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14617 Turnbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14617 Turnbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14617 Turnbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

