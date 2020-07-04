14617 Turnbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Must check out. Brand new kitchen with granite counter top, stylish single sink and new stove. All bedrooms are repainted with nice light gray color. Nice 3 Car garage home. Elegant entry with soaring staircase, dual stairways with another one in the back. Formal living has dramatic double stacked fireplace mantle. Large gourmet kitchen with island and open to family room. Double convection ovens, breakfast bar and built in computer desk in kitchen. Huge master bedroom with sitting area. A big game room upstairs along with a media room. Very conveniently located off 121. EZ access to shopping