Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful newer Beazer home. Creek,pond views from front porch! Master suite and 2 beds, study, formal dining down.4th bed,loft on 2nd half story.Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop and island lots of cabinet space in kitchen with pantry. Master with beautiful bathroom with granite counter, separate tub and shower, walk in closet. This is a must see.There will be a future Prosper ISD school on site