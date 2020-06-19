13841 Mill Town Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning home with bright and open floorplan features many recent upgrades, including a stone accent wall in dining room, new gas cooktop, media room carpet and freshly stained fence. Dining room is highlighted by an arched window opening to the family room with vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Kitchen is showcased by granite counters, new stone accent on large island, and SS appliances. Handscraped hardwood floors in Master BR, staircase, GR and common areas upstairs. GR and media room up. Outside boasts a covered patio with concrete extension and private backyard with no views from neighbors. Electric gate completes private garage entry. Ready to move in.