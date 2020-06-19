All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:31 PM

13841 Mill Town Drive

13841 Mill Town Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13841 Mill Town Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning home with bright and open floorplan features many recent upgrades, including a stone accent wall in dining room, new gas cooktop, media room carpet and freshly stained fence. Dining room is highlighted by an arched window opening to the family room with vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. Kitchen is showcased by granite counters, new stone accent on large island, and SS appliances. Handscraped hardwood floors in Master BR, staircase, GR and common areas upstairs. GR and media room up. Outside boasts a covered patio with concrete extension and private backyard with no views from neighbors. Electric gate completes private garage entry. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13841 Mill Town Drive have any available units?
13841 Mill Town Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13841 Mill Town Drive have?
Some of 13841 Mill Town Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13841 Mill Town Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13841 Mill Town Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13841 Mill Town Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13841 Mill Town Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13841 Mill Town Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13841 Mill Town Drive offers parking.
Does 13841 Mill Town Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13841 Mill Town Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13841 Mill Town Drive have a pool?
No, 13841 Mill Town Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13841 Mill Town Drive have accessible units?
No, 13841 Mill Town Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13841 Mill Town Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13841 Mill Town Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

