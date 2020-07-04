All apartments in Frisco
13766 Grayhawk Boulevard

13766 Grayhawk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13766 Grayhawk Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 5 -3.1-3 car in sought after Grayhawk community. Elegant entry formal living and dining area. Study off entry with closet, could be 6th bedroom. Lovely gourmet kitchen, with granite, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar and breakfast room. Large family room with stone fireplace open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Huge master retreat downstairs, with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Texas sized gameroom upstairs, plus 4 more large bedrooms, 1 jack and jill bath and another bath open to the hallway. Large backyard and patio. This home has it all and is perfect for the growing family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have any available units?
13766 Grayhawk Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have?
Some of 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13766 Grayhawk Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13766 Grayhawk Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

