13766 Grayhawk Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning 5 -3.1-3 car in sought after Grayhawk community. Elegant entry formal living and dining area. Study off entry with closet, could be 6th bedroom. Lovely gourmet kitchen, with granite, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar and breakfast room. Large family room with stone fireplace open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Huge master retreat downstairs, with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Texas sized gameroom upstairs, plus 4 more large bedrooms, 1 jack and jill bath and another bath open to the hallway. Large backyard and patio. This home has it all and is perfect for the growing family!