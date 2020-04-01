All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13510 Lamotte Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13510 Lamotte Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

13510 Lamotte Court

13510 Lamotte Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13510 Lamotte Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous Highland home on a cul de sac lot! Soaring 2 story entry leads to study with French doors and formal dining room. Versatile open floor plan with plantation shutters throughout and hardwood floors. Island kitchen includes gas cooktop, convection oven and custom cabinets. Family room has a beautiful fireplace and is open to kitchen and breakfast. Master suite boasts his & her vanities, walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, game and media room. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13510 Lamotte Court have any available units?
13510 Lamotte Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13510 Lamotte Court have?
Some of 13510 Lamotte Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13510 Lamotte Court currently offering any rent specials?
13510 Lamotte Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13510 Lamotte Court pet-friendly?
No, 13510 Lamotte Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13510 Lamotte Court offer parking?
Yes, 13510 Lamotte Court offers parking.
Does 13510 Lamotte Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13510 Lamotte Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13510 Lamotte Court have a pool?
No, 13510 Lamotte Court does not have a pool.
Does 13510 Lamotte Court have accessible units?
No, 13510 Lamotte Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13510 Lamotte Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13510 Lamotte Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District