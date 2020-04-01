13510 Lamotte Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous Highland home on a cul de sac lot! Soaring 2 story entry leads to study with French doors and formal dining room. Versatile open floor plan with plantation shutters throughout and hardwood floors. Island kitchen includes gas cooktop, convection oven and custom cabinets. Family room has a beautiful fireplace and is open to kitchen and breakfast. Master suite boasts his & her vanities, walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, game and media room. Convenient location.