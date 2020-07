13432 Mercedes Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Highly acclaimed gated Richwoods community! A welcoming entry into this impressive home with eye catching dramatic light fixtures and catwalk! Model like interiors, wood floors & curved staircase framed by boxed newel posts & iron balusters. Formal dining boasts intricate custom details. Open concept floorplan with views of elegant fireplace & windows bringing outdoors in! A master suite complete with crown molding, floor to ceiling windows. Spa bath includes dual vanities and garden tub! Enjoy extra storage in open master closet! Exquisite theatrical lighting creates ambiance in this media room retreat! A festive backyard built for entertaining is ready for outdoor enjoyment! Don't miss this Frisco gem!