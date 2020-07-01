13364 Leeson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool media room

This STUNNING, custom designed Landon home touts endless UPGRADES with no expense spared! Live in LUXURY with rich marble flooring, tray ceilings, grand study, jacuzzi tub, gorgeous walk-in shower, and bide in master. The home has towering ceilings, and an OPEN and SPACIOUS layout with incredible NATURAL LIGHT, a large, open kitchen with expanded island, generous dining area, upstairs media room, game room, expansive balcony, and parking for up to seven cars. An air-conditioned lifestyle room is attached to the porte cochere for a bonus space. Enjoy all Richwoods has to offer including a community pool, park, and clubhouse gym. Furnished option for an additional $500 monthly. Come see your new home today!