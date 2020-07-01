All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:33 PM

13364 Leeson Lane

13364 Leeson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13364 Leeson Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
This STUNNING, custom designed Landon home touts endless UPGRADES with no expense spared! Live in LUXURY with rich marble flooring, tray ceilings, grand study, jacuzzi tub, gorgeous walk-in shower, and bide in master. The home has towering ceilings, and an OPEN and SPACIOUS layout with incredible NATURAL LIGHT, a large, open kitchen with expanded island, generous dining area, upstairs media room, game room, expansive balcony, and parking for up to seven cars. An air-conditioned lifestyle room is attached to the porte cochere for a bonus space. Enjoy all Richwoods has to offer including a community pool, park, and clubhouse gym. Furnished option for an additional $500 monthly. Come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13364 Leeson Lane have any available units?
13364 Leeson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13364 Leeson Lane have?
Some of 13364 Leeson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13364 Leeson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13364 Leeson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13364 Leeson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13364 Leeson Lane offers parking.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13364 Leeson Lane has a pool.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have accessible units?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13364 Leeson Lane has units with dishwashers.

