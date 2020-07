Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and price! As you walk into this beautiful home, you will notice the spacious floor plan with abundant windows and natural light. The patio in the backyard is great for entertaining or a place to sit and enjoy the outdoors in a private backyard setting. Superb location just off Preston Rd with countless shopping and dining options. It boasts quick and easy access to all major thoroughfares. Exemplary Frisco ISD! Come see it today!