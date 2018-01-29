Stacked formals living with dining in front and additional living area in the back with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master has garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious 12x12. Large kitchen has room for table and chairs and entertaining. 4th bedroom is apart from all the others and makes a great study. Art niche in dining area and built in desk in kitchen. House will be available April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13180 Barbarosa Drive have any available units?
13180 Barbarosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13180 Barbarosa Drive have?
Some of 13180 Barbarosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13180 Barbarosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13180 Barbarosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.