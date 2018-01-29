All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

13180 Barbarosa Drive

13180 Barbarosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13180 Barbarosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Stacked formals living with dining in front and additional living area in the back with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master has garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious 12x12. Large kitchen has room for table and chairs and entertaining. 4th bedroom is apart from all the others and makes a great study. Art niche in dining area and built in desk in kitchen. House will be available April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

