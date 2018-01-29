13180 Barbarosa Drive

Amenities

Stacked formals living with dining in front and additional living area in the back with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master has garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are all spacious 12x12. Large kitchen has room for table and chairs and entertaining. 4th bedroom is apart from all the others and makes a great study. Art niche in dining area and built in desk in kitchen. House will be available April.