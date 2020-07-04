All apartments in Frisco
13165 Minnow Way

13165 Minnow Way · No Longer Available
Location

13165 Minnow Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Home features recent paint and flooring, split master suite, art niche, architectural details. Tile in entry, laundry room and kitchen. Kitchen has large walk in pantry and built in desk area. Home also features 2 living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Frisco!! Home is available August 15th ***owner does require minimum 640 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 Minnow Way have any available units?
13165 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 13165 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
13165 Minnow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 Minnow Way pet-friendly?
No, 13165 Minnow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13165 Minnow Way offer parking?
Yes, 13165 Minnow Way offers parking.
Does 13165 Minnow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13165 Minnow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 Minnow Way have a pool?
No, 13165 Minnow Way does not have a pool.
Does 13165 Minnow Way have accessible units?
No, 13165 Minnow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 Minnow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 Minnow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13165 Minnow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13165 Minnow Way does not have units with air conditioning.

