13165 Minnow Way

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom one story home. Home features recent paint and flooring, split master suite, art niche, architectural details. Tile in entry, laundry room and kitchen. Kitchen has large walk in pantry and built in desk area. Home also features 2 living and dining areas and very family friendly community. Just minutes from the Tollway and the best priced 4 bedroom over 2000sqft home in Frisco!! Home is available August 15th ***owner does require minimum 640 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****