Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning Landon home on a huge cul-de-sac lot in popular Richwoods community. Extensive hand scraped hardwood flooring. Chefs island kitchen with gas range, LG three layers refrigerator. Rich study with built-ins. 6 bedroom, 5.5 baths, game plus media. Big private backyard & covered patio. Roof was replaced with new 30 year shingles in 2017. Community pools, tennis, hike & bike, and more. Meticulous Owners. Move in ready. A must see!