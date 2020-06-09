All apartments in Frisco
13006 Sellaronda Way

Location

13006 Sellaronda Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, fully updated built home with extended back covered patio, and still plenty yard leftover for the kids to play. Beautiful maple cabinets in the kitchen, and throughout home, granite counter tops, a HUGE Island,all overlooking into large family room. Other upgrades include vaulted ceilings, an extensive entryway, master bedroom and a second bedroom downstairs, with it's own private bathroom. Beautifully engineered Wood floors throughout the first floor. This community offers a gated guarded entrance, a Huge community pool, with water slide a playground, clubhouse multiple parks, and a walking trail thruout the comm. Note: Only two car garages can be used. Another one will the owner's storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Sellaronda Way have any available units?
13006 Sellaronda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 Sellaronda Way have?
Some of 13006 Sellaronda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 Sellaronda Way currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Sellaronda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Sellaronda Way pet-friendly?
No, 13006 Sellaronda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13006 Sellaronda Way offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Sellaronda Way offers parking.
Does 13006 Sellaronda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Sellaronda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Sellaronda Way have a pool?
Yes, 13006 Sellaronda Way has a pool.
Does 13006 Sellaronda Way have accessible units?
No, 13006 Sellaronda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Sellaronda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13006 Sellaronda Way has units with dishwashers.

