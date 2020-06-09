13006 Sellaronda Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

Gorgeous, fully updated built home with extended back covered patio, and still plenty yard leftover for the kids to play. Beautiful maple cabinets in the kitchen, and throughout home, granite counter tops, a HUGE Island,all overlooking into large family room. Other upgrades include vaulted ceilings, an extensive entryway, master bedroom and a second bedroom downstairs, with it's own private bathroom. Beautifully engineered Wood floors throughout the first floor. This community offers a gated guarded entrance, a Huge community pool, with water slide a playground, clubhouse multiple parks, and a walking trail thruout the comm. Note: Only two car garages can be used. Another one will the owner's storage.