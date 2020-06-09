All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:53 PM

12970 Ambrose Drive

12970 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12970 Ambrose Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Great open floor plan in Frisco ISD! Custom paints. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite, & walk-in pantry. Downstairs has spacious master with walk-in closet. Game room & 3 bedrms upstairs. Laminate flooring & carpet recently replaced. Large backyard. Including refrigerator, washer & dryer.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12970 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
12970 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12970 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 12970 Ambrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12970 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12970 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12970 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12970 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12970 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12970 Ambrose Drive offers parking.
Does 12970 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12970 Ambrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12970 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 12970 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12970 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 12970 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12970 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12970 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

