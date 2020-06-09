12970 Ambrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking garage

Great open floor plan in Frisco ISD! Custom paints. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite, & walk-in pantry. Downstairs has spacious master with walk-in closet. Game room & 3 bedrms upstairs. Laminate flooring & carpet recently replaced. Large backyard. Including refrigerator, washer & dryer.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.