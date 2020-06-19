12962 Galaxy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great North Texas Location! Fresh Paint, New Carpet with Upgraded Padding for a soft feel. Large Master Bedroom on the First Floor, with three Bedrooms and Large Game Room on Second Floor. Kitchen Family Room Combo, Stainless Appliances, and Tons of Natural Light throughout. Desirable schools, Tadlock Elementary, Maus Middle School and the new Memorial High School. Located minutes from Preston Road, Highway 380, Dallas North Tollway and SR 121. This home has both a warm and cozy feel. Schedule a showing today!