12962 Galaxy Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:04 AM

12962 Galaxy Drive

12962 Galaxy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12962 Galaxy Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great North Texas Location! Fresh Paint, New Carpet with Upgraded Padding for a soft feel. Large Master Bedroom on the First Floor, with three Bedrooms and Large Game Room on Second Floor. Kitchen Family Room Combo, Stainless Appliances, and Tons of Natural Light throughout. Desirable schools, Tadlock Elementary, Maus Middle School and the new Memorial High School. Located minutes from Preston Road, Highway 380, Dallas North Tollway and SR 121. This home has both a warm and cozy feel. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
12962 Galaxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12962 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 12962 Galaxy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12962 Galaxy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12962 Galaxy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12962 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12962 Galaxy Drive offers parking.
Does 12962 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12962 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
No, 12962 Galaxy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12962 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 12962 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12962 Galaxy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

